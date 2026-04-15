Mews Announces Launch of Business Intelligence for Hotels

AMSTERDAM—Mews announced the launch of Mews Business Intelligence (Mews BI), a native data and analytics product delivering actionable AI-insights for hoteliers. Built directly into the Mews operating system, Mews BI gives hotel teams the ability to act on live business data without leaving the platform they already use to run their properties. With built-in, customizable dashboards and scheduled reports, hotels can track revenue, occupancy, and bookings across their portfolio.

Product Details:

Embedded analytics to speed up decision-making: Mews is introducing built-in, self-serve analytics that let hospitality teams explore performance data and spot trends without manual exports. The update also includes AI-powered performance summaries that translate key property and portfolio metrics into plain language.

Mews is introducing built-in, self-serve analytics that let hospitality teams explore performance data and spot trends without manual exports. The update also includes AI-powered performance summaries that translate key property and portfolio metrics into plain language. Custom dashboards tailored to business priorities: Users build fully customizable dashboards through a drag-and-drop interface, making it easier to track KPIs.

Users build fully customizable dashboards through a drag-and-drop interface, making it easier to track KPIs. Automated reporting to reduce manual work: Dashboards and reports are scheduled for automatic delivery, keeping teams aligned without repetitive manual work.

Dashboards and reports are scheduled for automatic delivery, keeping teams aligned without repetitive manual work. A more complete view of performance: By combining Mews data with external sources, such as OTAs and Google Ads, hospitality businesses get a unified view of commercial and operational performance across the organization.

“Customers are looking for solutions that they can trust”, said Pepa Starýchfojtů, CPTO at Mews. “With Mews BI, we’re giving hoteliers a single, reliable platform to turn their data into actionable insights – helping them make faster, smarter decisions every day.”

Mews BI is now available automatically to all customers with Mews Analytics or on the Enterprise package, with hostels planned for support in the second half of 2026. At launch, all customers, including those without Mews Analytics, will have access to the insight dashboards.