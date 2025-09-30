Mews Announces Acquisition of Flexkeeping

NEW YORK—Mews announced the acquisition of Flexkeeping, an operations platform powering automated housekeeping. By offering housekeeping automation alongside other key hotel functions, including property management, revenue optimization, payments, and point-of-sale tools, Mews helps hotels increase productivity and cut costs.

Flexkeeping, founded in 2012, provides a suite of automation and scheduling tools designed for hotel housekeeping teams. Its main capabilities include:

Automation and smart scheduling: Automatically manage room assignments, cleaning plans, shift scheduling, and inspections using real-time PMS data and customizable rules.

Automatically manage room assignments, cleaning plans, shift scheduling, and inspections using real-time PMS data and customizable rules. Real-time task management and communication: Staff get instant room, maintenance, and guest updates, with automated alerts and mobile tools

Staff get instant room, maintenance, and guest updates, with automated alerts and mobile tools Seamless team collaboration: Break down silos by connecting housekeeping, maintenance, and front desk teams through shared checklists, centralized task tracking, and instant communication.

Break down silos by connecting housekeeping, maintenance, and front desk teams through shared checklists, centralized task tracking, and instant communication. Flexible cleaning cycles: Set up tailored cleaning plans such as light cleaning every two days, deep cleaning on weekends, and cleaning cycles according to local regulations with visual workload management tools for managers.

Flexkeeping’s system helps remove language barriers by enabling users to create tasks in their native language through voice input, which is then automatically translated and routed to the appropriate department. Overall, it has helped hotel teams become 40 percent more productive and reduce guest complaints by 45 percent.

Richard Valtr, founder of Mews, said, “For the first time, Mews’ customers will have a truly best-in-class housekeeping platform natively connected to their PMS. By integrating Flexkeeping’s advanced housekeeping suite, Mews is set to revolutionize the way hotels manage cleanliness, scheduling, and staff collaboration.”

Advertisement

Matt Welle, chief executive officer of Mews, added, “Bringing Flexkeeping’s exceptional housekeeping technology into the Mews ecosystem marks a pivotal moment in hospitality tech. We’re unlocking new levels of operational efficiency and guest experience for forward-thinking hoteliers everywhere. Together, we will empower the next generation of hoteliers to operate smarter and deliver unmatched quality.”

Luka Berger, founder and chief executive officer of Flexkeeping, said, “Joining Mews accelerates our shared vision to make hotel operations effortless, and data-driven. It’s the natural next step for our team and technology, bringing the power of automation and collaboration to even more hoteliers around the world. I can’t wait to set new standards in efficiency, staff happiness and guest satisfaction.”