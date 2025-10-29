Mews Acquires DataChat AI Platform

DALLAS, Texas—Mews announced the acquisition of DataChat, a US-based AI company. The acquisition comes as part of Mews’ aim to build fully agentic hospitality systems, where agents autonomously manage day-to-day operations, optimize performance, and enable humans to focus on the guest experience.

DataChat’s “conversational intelligence” platform allows users to interact directly with their existing business data through natural language, automatically generating insights, workflows, and predictive models without coding or other technical expertise.

“From bookings to check outs, every guest moment generates data—positioning hospitality among the world’s most insight-rich industries. The true opportunities lie in unlocking that data to power smarter, more intelligent operations,” said Richard Valtr, founder of Mews. “With DataChat’s exceptional team and technology, we’re moving beyond systems that simply assist hoteliers—toward intelligent platforms that evolve in real time, learning from every interaction. With this step, Mews is defining the future of agentic hospitality.”

Agentic Hospitality

The integration of DataChat will accelerate the development of autonomous and semi-autonomous agents within the Mews ecosystem. These agents will operate across several domains, such as reservations, distribution, operations, revenue optimization, and guest experiences, allowing brands to build contextual experiences in an automated manner.

Advertisement

“At DataChat, we’ve built technology that bridges the gap between human understanding and machine capability,” said Viken Eldemir, chief executve officer of DataChat. “By combining conversational interfaces with automated data reasoning, we’re going to be building agents that understand intent, reason across data sources, and act autonomously, which will bring an entirely new level of intelligence and personalization to hospitality. This will mean Mews hoteliers can get answers to questions without having to run or interpret reports.”