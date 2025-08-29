McKibbon Equities Announces Acquisition of SpringHill Suites Tampa Westshore Airport

TAMPA, Florida—McKibbon Equities announced the purchase of SpringHill Suites Tampa Westshore Airport, marking the company’s fourth and final acquisition for McKibbon Income Fund I.

Located in Tampa’s Westshore Business District, the all-suites, pet-friendly hotel offers 149 guestrooms and more than 1,800 square feet of flexible meeting space. Amenities include an outdoor pool and hot tub, fitness center, complimentary daily breakfast, onsite parking, and airport shuttle service. Its location provides convenient access to Tampa International Airport, Raymond James Stadium, International Plaza, and Downtown Tampa.

“SpringHill Suites Tampa Westshore Airport is located in one of Tampa Bay’s most dynamic business hubs, with more than 12 million square feet of office space and incredible access to key demand drivers,” said Matthew Ram, McKibbon’s senior vice president of acquisitions. “We believe this acquisition complements our existing portfolio extremely well, and we will continue to pursue additional expansion opportunities in the Tampa Bay region.”

The property will be operated by McKibbon Hospitality, bringing McKibbon’s portfolio to 94 managed hotels nationwide. It is McKibbon’s 14th managed hotel in the greater Tampa Bay area and its fifth managed property in the Westshore District, where McKibbon is also headquartered.

Synovus Bank provided debt financing for the transaction, while the seller was represented by Bryce Cherko of Cherko Fusco Realty.