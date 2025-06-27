McKibbon Acquires Hilton Garden Inn Orlando I-4 Millenia Blvd Mall

ORLANDO, Florida—McKibbon Equities has closed on the purchase of Hilton Garden Inn Orlando I-4 Millenia Blvd Mall. The closing of the 132-room hotel represents the third portfolio investment for McKibbon Income Fund I, a real estate investment fund focused on acquiring existing select-service and extended-stay hotels. Previous acquisitions include Hampton Inn & Suites Clearwater/St. Petersburg Ulmerton Road and Courtyard by Marriott Atlanta Buford Mall of Georgia, which closed in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Valley Bank provided debt financing for the transaction. The seller was represented by Julian Mazili, president of Mazili Hotel Group.

“We look forward to expanding our presence in the Orlando market with the purchase of Hilton Garden Inn Orlando I-4 Millenia Blvd Mall,” said Matthew Ram, McKibbon’s senior vice president of acquisitions. “We’re delighted at the opportunity to acquire this unique and well-built property in such a dynamic location in Orlando. The Hilton Garden Inn is a really great addition to our already strong portfolio.”

Constructed in 2024, Hilton Garden Inn Orlando I-4 Millenia Blvd Mall is located off I-4 just south of Downtown Orlando, placing guests near demand drivers and attractions such as Mall at Millenia, Universal Studios, and International Drive. The hotel will be operated by McKibbon’s management company, McKibbon Hospitality, which operates three additional properties throughout the Orlando area: Aloft Orlando Downtown, Hampton Inn & Suites Orlando Airport at Gateway Village, and Hyatt House Orlando Airport.

McKibbon owns and operates 20 hotels with another three actively under development, as well as ten independent food & beverage concepts.