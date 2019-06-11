Charlotte, N.C.—Maya Hotels will be developing a 138-room Hilton Garden Inn in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte, N.C. The hotel will be a part of a larger master-planned complex located at the intersection of Steele Creek Road and I-485, Exit 4. Maya Hotels expects to break ground on the project in the first quarter of 2020, with an estimated development cost of $150,000 per room.

The Hilton Garden Inn Steele Creek-Charlotte will be located next to Charlotte’s Premiere, Premium Shopping Outlets and accessible from Highway 160, Highway 485, and Highway 77. The Steele Creek zip code is the fastest growing zip code in Mecklenburg County and one of the fastest growing in the United States.

“This property’s vibrant public spaces and inviting guestrooms will be a great fit for today’s traveler, whether traveling for business or leisure,” said Parimal Thakor, vice president, Maya Hotels. The hotel will have an onsite Garden Grill & Bar, meeting space, a 24-hour grab-and-go retail space, a 24-hour business center, a fitness center, an indoor pool, and an outdoor gathering area with a fire pit. Each guestroom will include the brand’s signature bedding; a spacious and clutter-free work desk with an ergonomic desk chair; and an in-room “hospitality center” with a mini fridge, microwave oven, and Keurig coffee maker.

Maya Hotels also recently completed the development of the Hilton Garden Inn Gastonia-Charlotte West in March 2019. In addition, the company has two hotels under construction in Mooresville, N.C.—a 120-room Tru by Hilton and a 128-room Aloft. Both properties are scheduled to open in the first half of 2020.

