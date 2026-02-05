NEW YORK—Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton, announced the completion of a comprehensive lobby renovation led by Robinson Park Design & Build.

The design draws directly from the hotel’s original mosaic floor tile, using its colorful motifs to inform a palette expressed through green quartz accents at the reception desk and valet stand, as well as a plum banquette. Historic references continue through diamond-shaped patterns inspired by the goddess Diana emblem—once featured in the hotel’s bar and preserved in archival materials—which have been reinterpreted in a custom metallic wall covering. A curated collection of historic hotel memorabilia is displayed throughout the space.

To enhance light and scale, darker finishes were replaced with cream tones, while select chandeliers were removed in favor of cove lighting and reflective gold leaf wall covering.

“This renovation was about listening to the building and letting its history guide the design forward,” commented Hana Waugh, president, Robinson Park Design & Build. “Our team approached the lobby with a lot of respect for what already existed, making thoughtful decisions that balance heritage with how guests experience the space today.”

Each furniture piece was chosen in response to the daily rhythms of the hotel, offering guests a variety of seating options. The entrance to the elevated Diner and adjoining cafe is steps from the front desk, providing dining options for guests on the go or those choosing to dine in.