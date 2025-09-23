Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentMarriott Signs Agreements to Launch Series by Marriott in the United States
By LODGING Staff
BETHESDA, MarylandMarriott International, Inc. and Hawkins Way Capital announced agreements to convert five properties to the Series by Marriott brand in key United States markets, including Miami, Florida; Santa Monica, California; San Francisco, California; Chicago, Illinois; and San Diego, California. These agreements mark the brand’s official debut in the country.

Developed by Hawkins Way Capital and operated by FCL Management, the five properties currently operate under the FOUND Hotels brand and are expected to join the Series by Marriott brand portfolio over the course of the next year.

Announced in May 2025, Series by Marriott is the company’s newest collection brand, designed to deliver a personalized experience that reflects the character of each destination.

“The launch of Series by Marriott in the United States is an exciting milestone, marking a bold new chapter for both the brand and Marriott, as we continue expanding our offerings to meet the evolving interests of our owners, franchisees, and guests,” said Noah Silverman, Marriott International global development officer, United States and Canada. “Reflective of a growing demand for upscale collection brands, Series by Marriott is designed to offer regional owners a conversion opportunity that provides access to global revenue and demand generation platforms, while preserving each hotel’s unique brand identity and delivering an authentic guest experience.”

“Our collaboration with Marriott is an exciting catalyst for Hawkins Way Capital and its FCL Management affiliate as we bolster our hospitality platform nationwide,” said Ross Walker, managing partner, Hawkins Way Capital. “By aligning FOUND Hotels with Series by Marriott, we’re preserving the brand’s unique identity while leveraging Marriott’s global reach and valued loyalty system. Together, we’re fostering a model for approachable, local, lifestyle hotels that meet the needs of today’s traveler in the country’s most sought-after areas.”

Hotels that are expected to join the Series by Marriott brand portfolio include:

  • FOUND Miami Beach
  • FOUND Chicago, IL
  • FOUND San Francisco Nob Hill, CA
  • FOUND Santa Monica, CA
  • FOUND San Diego, CA

These signed agreements follow Marriott’s announcement of Series by Marriott’s founding deal with Concept Hospitality Private Limited in India to affiliate The Ferns Brands with Series by Marriott.

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

