BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott International announced that it has signed an agreement with Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners (“KWHP”) to bring The Resort at Kapalua Bay, a luxury oceanfront resort located on Maui’s northwest coast, into the company’s luxury portfolio. This agreement expands Marriott’s offerings in Hawaii, with around 30 open properties and six in the pipeline.

Working with KWHP, Marriott has assumed management of the hotel’s operations and continues to welcome guests to the resort as it undergoes the conversion. Following the completion of a renovation, the property is slated to join the St. Regis Hotels & Resorts portfolio in 2027.

Set on approximately 25 acres of oceanfront and situated within the larger Kapalua Resort community, The Resort at Kapalua Bay includes 146 multi-bedroom, ocean-view residences.

Statements From Leadership

“We are proud to work with Kemmons Wilson on the evolution of this exceptional resort,” said Dana Jacobsohn, Marriott International chief development officer, global mixed-use and luxury, North America. “Kapalua Bay is one of the most iconic leisure destinations in the world, and this agreement reflects our continued momentum in growing a best-in-class luxury resort portfolio that resonates with today’s discerning luxury traveler.”

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“KWHP is thrilled to soon welcome St. Regis to Kapalua Bay. Since first investing in this extraordinary resort, our vision has been to continually elevate the quality, service, and care that define the guest experience here,” said Webb Wilson, chief information officer at KWHP. “We believe this next chapter of the resort powerfully reinforces that commitment. Our mission—that everyone deserves hospitality—will continue to guide us as Kapalua Bay enters this exciting new era.”

“White Label Asset Management is proud to help lead the repositioning of The Resort at Kapalua Bay as it soon joins the St. Regis brand. This is one of the truly great resorts in the world, with an iconic setting, extraordinary grounds, and some of the most spacious accommodations in luxury hospitality,” said Jonathon Vopinek, chief executive officer and president, White Label Asset Management. “We look forward to this exciting new chapter and to delivering an exceptional luxury resort experience for locals and travelers alike.”

Property Details

The Resort at Kapalua Bay offers a variety of incredible amenities, including: