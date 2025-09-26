Marriott Sacramento Rancho Cordova Announces Completion of Renovation

RANCHO CORDOVA, California—Marriott Sacramento Rancho Cordova announced the completion of a $33 million property-wide renovation project, which includes a floor-to-ceiling transformation of all 265 guestrooms and suites, as well as a refresh of the hotel’s common areas, more than 12,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, and on-site dining venues.

The property’s transformed guestrooms, including junior and one-bedroom suites, include updated finishes, with a palette of soft greys and pops of lavender and regal purple hues, alongside desks, 65” smart televisions with streaming access, and newly introduced double king options. Bathrooms are now equipped with walk-in tiled showers, dual showerheads, and large vanities.

Every touchpoint of the guest journey has been updated, including an open lobby concept with communal sitting areas and tables with plug-in capabilities. Guests can maintain their wellness routines at the renovated, fully-equipped 24/7 fitness center. Outdoors, the porte cochere has been redesigned, and the parking lot has been resurfaced.

Spaces for Groups and Meetings

The renovation includes more than 12,000 square feet of enhanced meeting and event spaces. Highlights include:

Advertisement

The California Ballroom : A 4,565-square-foot venue divisible into three sections, with advanced audiovisual capabilities and multiple configurations for events from conferences to galas.

: A 4,565-square-foot venue divisible into three sections, with advanced audiovisual capabilities and multiple configurations for events from conferences to galas. Boardroom : A 570-square-foot space designed with ergonomic seating and a Smart Board for interactive and remote meetings.

: A 570-square-foot space designed with ergonomic seating and a Smart Board for interactive and remote meetings. Outdoor Trellis: A garden-inspired al fresco reception area accommodating up to 300 guests

Refreshed Culinary and Lifestyle Offerings

Formaggio Restaurant & Bar, the hotel’s signature restaurant, has been updated as well. Guests can enjoy a full breakfast buffet Tuesday through Sunday, and a dinner menu that offers a fusion of California-Italian specialties from antipasti to salads, wood-fired pizzas, and entrées such as short rib tortelloni, shrimp scampi, and Tuscan salmon. For quick service, the property also includes a full-service Starbucks, offering handcrafted beverages, snacks, and grab-and-go options.

“From our fully redesigned guestrooms to our exceptional new meeting and dining spaces, every element of this renovation was crafted to meet the needs of today’s group and business traveler,” said Robbie Garcia, general manager of Marriott Sacramento Rancho Cordova. “This investment allows us to provide a sophisticated, full-service experience unmatched in Rancho Cordova, and we hope that visitors will see the property as an attractive alternative in the market.”