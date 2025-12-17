BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott International, Inc. announced it has reached 100 signed agreements for City Express by Marriott properties in the United States and Canada. The brand has opened six properties so far in 2025, and four more are slated to open by the end of the year.

“City Express by Marriott continues to demonstrate incredible momentum in the U.S. and Canada, with this milestone occurring just over a year after we introduced the midscale brand to the region,” said Noah Silverman, global development officer, United States and Canada. “Reaching 100 signings for City Express by Marriott reflects the strong appetite for midscale in the market, and we’re thrilled to offer owners a new opportunity to join the Marriott Bonvoy ecosystem while providing guests with more ways to travel with us.”

City Express by Marriott continues to expand beyond its roots in its Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region. The company also recently announced signed agreements to introduce the brand in Marriott’s Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC) region, with two planned properties in Osaka, Japan.

City Express by Marriott properties typically include modern guestrooms, complimentary breakfast, high-speed internet, and amenities for both business and leisure travelers.

Guided by the strategy to grow City Express by Marriott in well-connected markets across the region, the company’s latest signings include: