Marriott Opens 700th Hotel in Asia Pacific Excluding China

SINGAPORE—Marriott International, Inc. announced a milestone in its regional growth with the Legacy Mekong, Can Tho, Autograph Collection joining its portfolio, marking the company’s 700th property in Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC).

Situated on a private islet along the Hau River, Legacy Mekong, Can Tho, Autograph Collection introduces the brand to Vietnam’s Mekong Delta. The property joins Vinpearl Landmark 81, Autograph Collection as the second Autograph Collection hotel in Vietnam.

“Introducing our 700th property in APEC is a proud moment that reflects the trust our owners, partners, and guests place in Marriott,” said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. “Vietnam continues to be one of our most exciting growth markets, and the opening of the Legacy Mekong, Can Tho, Autograph Collection highlights our commitment to thoughtfully expanding our presence beyond major cities, introducing travelers to new destinations that are rich in culture, character, and opportunity.”

A Growing Presence Across Vietnam and the Region

With 30 open properties across Vietnam and a development pipeline of over 50 projects, Marriott continues to build its presence across the country, ranging from major urban centers like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to emerging leisure destinations such as Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc, and Ha Giang. Vietnam is quickly becoming one of Asia’s most popular travel markets, welcoming over 17 million international visitors in the first 10 months of 2025, up more than 21 percent year on year, with strong inbound growth from key regional markets including China, South Korea, and ASEAN neighbors.

This opening also marks another step in Marriott’s long-term growth strategy in APEC, where the company now operates 700 properties across 27 brands in 22 countries, with 400 more properties in the development pipeline.

The property captures the essence of riverside living through designs inspired by mangroves, banyan trees, and fruit orchards. Guests are welcomed with bracelets woven by palm leaves, herbal infusions, and traditional blessings before staying in one of the 86 bungalows and private pool villas, each offering views of the river, lake, or garden.

Legacy Mekong, Can Tho highlights an underexplored region of Vietnam, offering guests authentic experiences, organic cuisine, and cultural traditions. Dining celebrates the Mekong’s rich culinary heritage, from locally sourced Vietnamese favorites to “Breakfast with a Story”, a dish paired with the tale of its origin.

Multi-sensory wellness offerings include a hydrotherapy spa, yoga and Pilates studio, and meditation pavilion. The courtyard pool, gong rituals, and herbal refreshments are available as well.