Marriott Open Dual-Brand Hotel in Sand City

SAND CITY, CALIFORNIA—The dual-brand Courtyard by Marriott Sand City Monterey and Residence Inn by Marriott Sand City Monterey officially opened its doors as the first hotel in Sand City, California. The property, which overlooks Sand City Beach, is situated steps from Sand City’s arts hub and a few miles east of Monterey

The 215-room hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, brought to life by EKN Development and managed by Aqua-Aston Hospitality. Greater Monterey attractions such as the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Cannery Row, Pebble Beach golf courses, and Carmel-by-the-Sea are near the property, which also provides convenient access to Sand City’s creative district.

“Sand City has emerged as Monterey County’s creative hub—in addition to locals, visitors from all over have taken note and want to be part of the energy,” said Fady Hanna, general manager, Courtyard by Marriott Sand City Monterey and Residence Inn by Marriott Sand City Monterey. “As the destination’s first and only hotel, the dual-brand hotel meets the diverse needs of travelers while also championing and providing a platform for Sand City’s homegrown creative energy, entrepreneurial spirit, and local culture.”

Property Details

The property includes an open-air piazza, with the outdoor Lido Stage, a dedicated venue for live music, cultural programming, and creative performance. Programming is expected to feature a rotating calendar of local musicians, makers, performers, and community-led gatherings. The dual-brand hotel also has a 246-square-foot hot tub and garage-style doors that allow vehicles to drive directly onto the interior courtyard pool deck.

“EKN Development creates hotels that ignite a unique spark in every location. We build with purpose, design with vision, bring new dimension to the brand experience, and craft places that are specifically tailored to each community,” said Ebbie Nakhjavani, president and chief exectuive officer of EKN Development. “In Sand City, our inspiration came from classic Italian open-air design, with a vibrant piazza and the Lido Stage at its heart. These elements come together to form a dynamic gathering space programmed with ongoing events and activities, including live performances and community-driven programming, for guests and locals to enjoy.”

Food & Beverage

Connected to the piazza, the Bistro, the hotel’s onsite restaurant, will serve cooked-to-order breakfast, made each morning with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, and handcrafted Starbucks coffee beverages. Additionally, for Residence Inn guests, a complimentary daily breakfast buffet is available. A fresh-to-go market offers lunches, snacks, and beverages throughout the day.

In the evening, the Bistro transitions to a wellness-inspired dining experience with crisp salads, roasted vegetables, and prepared proteins, including seasonal, locally sourced fish. Tthe Bistro bar functions as a gathering place for both locals and hotel guests, with a seasonally rotating cocktail program highlighting local ingredients, collaborations with regional spirits producers, and limited-time craft keg beer tap takeovers.

Amenities

Tthe Courtyard Sand City Monterey provides contemporary, beach-inspired design through its 127 guestrooms; each one provides a workstation, free Wi-Fi, and a refreshment center.

For extended stays, the Residence Inn Sand City Monterey offers 88 pet-friendly suites with fully-equipped kitchens. The Residence Inn Sand City Monterey accommodations include a complimentary daily hot breakfast, laundry facilities, and social spaces.

Additional hotel amenities shared between the properties include an outdoor swimming pool and a hot tub, a 24/7 fitness center, guest laundry, free Wi-Fi, and more than 8,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space suitable for corporate functions and social gatherings for functions of up to 500 people.

Sustainability

The Courtyard Sand City Monterey and Residence Inn Sand City Monterey incorporate a range of high-efficiency and sustainability-driven design features across HVAC, lighting, plumbing, and building systems. Guestrooms and public spaces include double-pane, insulated, and tinted windows with thermal breaks, as well as high-efficiency HVAC units that comply with California’s environmental regulations.

Water-conserving plumbing fixtures and a recirculating hot-water system help reduce waste, while LED lighting with adaptive controls and smart elevator programming enhance operational efficiency. The hotel’s construction prioritized reduced environmental impact through the use of prefabricated wall panels manufactured off-site to minimize material waste and on-site emissions. Additionally, the hotel has 14 electric vehicle charging stations.