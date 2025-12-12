Marriott Minneapolis Northwest Rebrands

BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota—Marriott Minneapolis Northwest, located in the Mississippi River–bordering city of Brooklyn Park, has announced a new identity as Marriott Minneapolis Northwest Hotel & Conference Center.

With 231 recently renovated all-suite accommodations, nearly 63,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, and the nation’s largest Marriott conference center, the rebranded Marriott Minneapolis Northwest Hotel & Conference Center is designed to support area conferences, corporate group travel, and large-scale events for years to come. The updated name reflects the property’s expanding role as a regional hub in the growing Northwest corridor, home to organizations including Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and Target, as well as a surge in sports and association travel.

“We have long welcomed a large volume of group business to the hotel, whether for innovation, celebration, or competition,” said Blake Sieloff, general manager of Marriott Minneapolis Northwest Hotel & Conference Center. “We are hopeful that our new name better communicates the scale of what we offer and what differentiates us from our market’s competitive set.”

Property Details

The hotel’s conference center includes 27 meeting rooms, ranging from boardrooms to the 8,000-square-foot Northland Ballroom, as well as the Elm Creek Amphitheater, the region’s only hotel-based amphitheater-style venue. A variety of breakout spaces provide options such as quiet rooms, sensory rooms, mothers’ rooms, and prayer rooms. Additional amenities include full-service catering and on-site dining at Wadsworth Lounge & Restaurant and Boundary Waters Café, as well as a dedicated team of Marriott Certified Meeting Planners.

Marriott Minneapolis Northwest Hotel and Conference Center also provides access to major highways, complimentary parking, and proximity to area attractions such as Topgolf, The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, and the Blaine Sports Center, as well as entertainment venues and local recreation. The hotel is operated by Aimbridge Hospitality.