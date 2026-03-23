BERLIN, Germany—Marriott International announced plans to introduce Series by Marriott in Europe following the signings of 11 projects across Italy and the United Kingdom in collaboration with the Amapa Group and Splendid Hospitality Group.

Globally announced in May 2025, Series by Marriott is Marriott’s new global collection brand that spans the midscale to upscale segments. Hotels in the portfolio are expected to provide:

Modern accommodations

Essentials

Locally inspired design reflecting cultural cues and neighbourhood aesthetics

Grab & Go options offering food and beverage offerings

“There continues to be strong demand for affordable accommodation across the region, and our collaboration with Amapa Group and Splendid Hospitality Group allows us to bring an approachable, locally relevant experience to travelers across Italy and the United Kingdom while delivering on the essentials of a hotel stay,” said Neal Jones, president, EMEA, Marriott International. “We see strong potential to further expand the Series by Marriott brand across the continent, which has been created to bring established, regionally relevant brands and hotels into the Marriott portfolio with industry-leading revenue generation capabilities and affiliation cost structures. Owners will have the ability to maintain their portfolio’s independent identity while leveraging the power of our award-winning Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program with nearly 271 million members globally.”

Six-Deal Agreement With Amapa Group in Italy

As part of its agreement with Marriott, Amapa Group plans to rebrand five of its existing properties in Montesilvano, Peschici, Pomezia, Rimini, and Venice under a new brand that will join the Series by Marriott portfolio. In addition, the deal also includes the development of a new build hotel in Valmontone.

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Amapa’s portfolio today comprises 21 hotels in operation across Italy. The agreement between Marriott and Amapa follows the successful openings of Courtyard by Marriott Milan Linate and Residence Inn by Marriott Milan Linate.

Ezio Romani, chief executive officer of Amapa, commented, “Working with Marriott International to bring Series by Marriott to Italy is a significant milestone for Amapa. Through this agreement, we will combine our deep understanding of Italian hospitality with Marriott’s global expertise and powerful distribution network, creating benefits for guests across these properties.”

Five-Deal Agreement With Splendid Hospitality Group in the UK

Marriott plans to strengthen its collaboration with Splendid Hospitality Group following an agreement to bring five hotels into the Series by Marriott portfolio. The existing properties are situated in Earls Court, Euston, Kings Cross in London, and other prime regional locations. Both organizations are also in discussions for additional projects under Series by Marriott in the United Kingdom.

Splendid Hospitality Group has a portfolio of 24 hotels with over 2,500 rooms across luxury, midscale, and select-service brands. Splendid and Marriott collaborated to introduce the Four Points Flex by Sheraton brand in the United Kingdom in 2023.

Nadeem Boghani, executive chairman, Splendid Hospitality Group, said, “We are immensely proud to be launching Series by Marriott in the UK, which marks a new chapter in Splendid Hospitality Group’s growth story. This continued collaboration with Marriott reflects our shared belief that great hospitality is about thoughtful design, authentic experiences, and an unwavering focus on the guest.”

Expansion of the Midscale Segment

Jerome Briet, chief development officer, EMEA, Marriott International, commented, “Midscale is one of the most dynamic growth segments across Europe’s hospitality sector today, driven by travelers who want great value without compromising on quality and consistency. We remain focused on building on the rapid expansion of midscale offerings in the region, to meet the demand of owners and franchisees looking for an efficient conversion of an existing hotel or portfolio of hotels.”