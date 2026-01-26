Marriott International Shares Company-Wide Milestones From 2025

BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott International, Inc. announced a year of significant global growth in 2025, marked by new brand offerings, strategic global scaling, and collaboration with hotel owners.

“2025 was a defining year for Marriott, marked by bold expansion and global milestones,” said Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer, Marriott International. “We scaled our iconic brands to new markets around the world, strengthened our portfolio across every segment, and opened doors to destinations that inspire travelers worldwide. These achievements reflect the dedication of our global teams and the trust of our hotel owners, as we continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our members and guests.”

Marriott grew net rooms by over 4.3 percent in 2025, adding over 700 properties and nearly 100,000 rooms to the system. This included over 630 properties added through organic deals, representing more than 89,000 rooms.

Ending the year with approximately 610,000 rooms in the pipeline, a 5.7 percent year-over-year increase, Marriott signed nearly 1,200 organic deals (163,000 rooms) globally in 2025 and celebrated record-breaking deal signings in various regions. In the company’s Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region, Marriott signed a record 94 deals; its Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC) region saw an all-time high of 187 deals; and in Greater China (GC), the company signed a record 201 deals.

The company continues to have strong momentum with conversions. With nearly 400 deals encompassing more than 50,800 rooms, conversions represented over 30 percent of annual organic rooms signings, driven by a portfolio of collection brands and conversion-friendly offerings. Around 75 percent of conversion openings in 2025 occurred within 12 months of signing.

New Brand Offerings

Marriott added several new brands to its portfolio in 2025. In July, the company completed its acquisition of the citizenM brand, and the portfolio was integrated on Marriott’s platforms in the fourth quarter, adding over 35 hotels and nearly 9,000 rooms to the system.

In May, Marriott introduced Series by Marriott, a global collection brand for the midscale and upscale lodging segments. The brand opened 37 properties (approximately 2,600 rooms) in 23 cities across that country by year-end 2025. Scaling the brand for global growth, the company also signed 13 agreements in 2025 to bring Series by Marriott to key markets in the U.S. & Canada and opened two of those hotels in the fourth quarter.

Marriott also celebrated the official launch of Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy, which closed the year with over 30 open properties.

Global Expansion of Midscale Segment and Scaled Regional Brands

Since entering the midscale segment in 2023, Marriott has experienced significant growth in the category. The company now has three brands with offerings exclusively in the midscale segment, City Express by Marriott, StudioRes, and Four Points Flex by Sheraton. These brands closed the year with 216 open properties (approximately 27,000 rooms) and over 250 properties in the pipeline, representing over 50 percent year-over-year growth for the segment’s open and pipeline portfolio.

City Express by Marriott, which saw the third-highest global signings in the company’s portfolio in 2025, ended the year with 158 open properties and 150 in the pipeline. Not only did the brand strengthen its foothold in its founding region of CALA, with signed agreements to enter new markets including Brazil and El Salvador, but it also experienced global traction, with two signed agreements in APEC. The brand also reached over 100 total agreements in the U.S. & Canada since its introduction to the region in 2024.

StudioRes, the company’s extended-stay midscale brand, celebrated its first opening in Fort Myers, Florida, only about 18 months after groundbreaking. As of year-end, StudioRes had four open properties, with 85 in the pipeline. Four Points Flex by Sheraton, a conversion-friendly midscale brand offered in APEC and EMEA, represented the company’s fastest‑growing brand in Europe, and closed the year with 54 open properties and 22 in the pipeline.

Enhanced Luxury Portfolio with Growth and Brand Debuts

Marriott reinforced its luxury leadership in 2025, with a record-breaking 114 luxury deals (15,301 rooms), representing nearly 10 percent of the company’s organic signings in the year. The company closed the year with 296 hotels and resorts (approximately 60,000 rooms) in the luxury pipeline.

With regional record luxury signings in EMEA, APEC, and the U.S. & Canada, EMEA represented the company’s highest growth region for luxury, with a record 40 signed luxury deals. JW Marriott saw the highest number of signed agreements with 27 deals (representing nearly 7,000 rooms), with key signings including JW Marriott Hotel Tashkent, marking the brand’s debut in Uzbekistan.

Marriott’s lifestyle luxury brands EDITION and W Hotels saw substantial growth in 2025, with milestone openings such as The Lake Como EDITION and W Punta Cana, the brand’s first all-inclusive escape in the Caribbean. The company also expanded its luxury resort portfolio in 2025, with the opening of 10 luxury resorts—representing 1,400 rooms and 25 percent of 2025 luxury room openings. Additions included openings such as The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort.

Ritz-Carlton Reserve also celebrated the opening of two properties in 2025—Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Mexico, and Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Costa Rica.

Branded Residences

Marriott signed a record-breaking 55 residential deals, a 50 percent year over year increase, and closed the year with 149 open locations and 175 in the pipeline. The company’s EMEA, U.S. & Canada, and CALA regions all experienced record branded residential signings. Notable deals included The Dubai Beach EDITION, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston, PEYLAA Phuket, Autograph Collection Residences, and The Residences at St. Regis Playa Jackson.