Bethesda, MD—Marriott International, Inc. announced the global launch of its new collection brand for the midscale and upscale lodging segments, Series by Marriott, which is expected to expand Marriott’s global presence. Series by Marriott will offer guests stays in more places and provide regional owners access to the benefits of Marriott’s platforms, including the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, all while maintaining their portfolio’s independent identity.

Series by Marriott marks its initial launch through a founding deal with Concept Hospitality Private Limited (CHPL) in India. Under the strategic agreement between CHPL and Marriott, CHPL’s flagship brands—The Fern, The Fern Residency, and The Fern Habitat – will affiliate with Series by Marriott on an exclusive basis across India, and Marriott will make a small equity investment in CHPL. The Fern portfolio is currently comprised of 84 open properties and 31 executed pipeline deals, totaling 115 properties and approximately 8,000 rooms. Fern properties are expected to join Marriott’s portfolio in India over time following discussions with the third-party hotel owners and execution of long-term franchise agreements with those owners. CG Hospitality, the hospitality division of the multi-national conglomerate CG Corp Global, is the majority stakeholder in CHPL.

“Series by Marriott furthers Marriott’s commitment to delivering lodging offerings in the right place at the right price with basics done well,” said Anthony Capuano, president and CEO of Marriott International. “Creating a new, regional collection brand will further Marriott’s reach among value-conscious travelers, provide additional choice for our existing Marriott Bonvoy members and guests, and offer more affiliation opportunities for local owners.

“We are thrilled to launch Series by Marriott through our founding deal with CHPL. This deal will help meaningfully expand Marriott’s leading position in India, a key market for the company. We see this multi-unit conversion deal as a strong foundation as we look to accelerate the growth of the Series by Marriott collection in additional markets around the world. The Fern portfolio throughout India is highly regarded and CHPL’s commitment to operational excellence and meeting the needs of regional travelers embodies the spirit of the Series by Marriott brand,” said Capuano.

“Through our majority stake in CHPL, we’ve nurtured The Fern brands as standard-bearers for eco-sensitive, high-quality hospitality in India. Being part of Series by Marriott will allow us to amplify our reach. The Fern brands are expected to benefit not only from the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program and global distribution systems, but also from strategic growth opportunities,” said Dr. Binod Chaudhary, chairman of CG Corp Global.

“We are thrilled to partner with the world’s largest hospitality company in driving a new era of growth in India’s midscale segment. Our vision is to unlock the immense potential of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, as well as lesser-known destinations across India that are rich in culture, heritage, and opportunity. This strategic collaboration underscores our commitment to expanding access to quality hospitality, fostering local economies, and meeting the rising demand for sustainable, comfortable, and accessible stays in emerging markets,” said Param Kannampilly, chairman, Concept Hospitality Private Limited.

A Series of Hotels: Regionally Created, Globally Connected

Series by Marriott is designed to deliver a simple experience for travelers with a focus on fundamentals. Hotels in the portfolio will offer clean, comfortable rooms, free Wi-Fi, daily coffee or tea, with breakfast, fitness centers, and meetings and event spaces available at certain properties. Hotels will reflect the regions and customers they serve while delivering Marriott’s global standards for safety and cleanliness.

Global Growth Opportunity for Owners

Series by Marriott has been created to bring strong, regionally relevant brands and hotels into the Marriott portfolio. Owners will have the ability to maintain their portfolio’s independent identity while leveraging the power of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program with nearly 237 million members globally, and digital platforms like Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app to generate direct bookings.

In addition to its founding deal with CHPL, Marriott is also in active discussions about the Series by Marriott brand with owners in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.