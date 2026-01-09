BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott International announced the retirement of two long-time leaders and the appointment of three executives to drive the company’s expansion. Liam Brown, group president, U.S. and Canada, and Brian King, president, enterprise transformation and Caribbean and Latin America (CALA), will step down from their roles at the end of March and retire from the company at the end of June 2026.

Effective March 28, 2026, Satya Anand, currently president of the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, will become group president, U.S., Canada, and CALA. Neal Jones, currently chief operating officer for Europe and Africa and global leader of Design Hotels, will assume the role of president, EMEA, and Federico “Fede” Greppi, currently chief operating officer for CALA, will step into the role of the region’s president. Jones will join Anand in serving on Marriott’s executive leadership team, and both will report to Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer, Marriott International. Greppi will report to Anand.

“Liam and Brian are extraordinary leaders whose impact on Marriott and our people cannot be overstated,” said Capuano. “They have guided our company through pivotal moments with vision, integrity, and a deep commitment to our associates, guests, and owners. While we will miss Liam and Brian, we are grateful for their decades of service and the lasting legacy they leave behind.”

Marriott Recognizes the Legacy of Two Leaders

Liam Brown has had a nearly four-decade career with Marriott. He started as general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott in Syracuse, New York, in 1989. In his current role as group president, U.S. & Canada, Brown has driven expansion across key segments and strengthened Marriott’s market position. His leadership in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and later in the U.S. & Canada, delivered sustained portfolio growth and resilience through periods of significant industry disruption.

King, who has had a three-decade career at Marriott, has been responsible for record-breaking performance across Marriott’s portfolio in CALA, which now spans 37 countries and territories. He also led Marriott’s entry into the affordable midscale segment through the acquisition of the City Express brand. Under his leadership, Marriott expanded its presence in the all-inclusive category.

Satya Anand to Oversee U.S., Canada & CALA in Expanded Leadership Role

Satya Anand, a 37-year Marriott veteran, began his career in 1988 as a night auditor at the Vienna Marriott Hotel. Throughout his tenure, he has held leadership roles spanning operations, finance, and design, including cluster general manager for the Renaissance Hotels in Vienna, area vice president for Western & Central Europe, chief financial officer for Europe, and chief operations officer for luxury and Southern Europe and global design, EMEA.

Since 2020, Anand has served as president of EMEA and expanded the region’s portfolio to over 1,300 properties. In his new role, Anand will oversee the U.S., Canada, and Caribbean & Latin America, uniting these markets under a single structure to foster greater alignment and collaboration.

Neal Jones to Guide EMEA

Neal Jones brings three decades of Marriott experience to his new role as president, EMEA, with leadership experience in sales, marketing, and operations. As chief sales and marketing officer for EMEA, he drove commercial strategy and brand positioning across the region, strengthening Marriott’s presence in key markets.

In his current role, Jones oversees performance across Europe and Africa. He led the integration of Design Hotels into Marriott’s portfolio, enhancing the company’s luxury and lifestyle offerings. In his new role, Jones will lead Marriott’s operations across nearly 80 countries and territories and more than 1,300 properties representing 30 brands, guiding the company’s continued growth in EMEA.

Federico “Fede” Greppi to Lead CALA Region

Greppi has more than 22 years of hospitality experience, including 13 years at Starwood Hotels & Resorts. As chief operating officer for CALA, Greppi focused on translating Marriott’s global vision into actionable strategies tailored for local markets. Before that, as chief financial officer and head of franchise operations and owner relations, CALA, he helped expand Marriott’s footprint to over 500 properties across 37 markets in the region.

“Today’s appointments position Marriott for our next chapter of growth,” said Capuano. “Satya brings a powerful combination of operational depth, financial discipline, and design expertise to a unified regional structure, which will sharpen how we execute and elevate outcomes for our associates, guests, and owners. Neal has been a driving force behind EMEA’s commercial performance and brand development, and I know he will build on that momentum with a laser focus on innovation and owner relationships. Fede’s deep market, financial, and operating expertise in CALA will position the region well as we focus on further accelerating our growth in the southern hemisphere. I’m confident these leaders will advance our strategy and continue to nurture the culture that sets Marriott apart.”

Anand, Jones, and Greppi will assume their new roles on March 28, 2026. Brown and King will remain with the company in advisory roles through June 2026 to ensure a smooth transition.