Marriott Completes Acquisition of citizenM Brand

BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott International announced the completion of its acquisition of citizenM. The transaction provides more lodging offerings for guests and Marriott Bonvoy members in destinations around the world.

The current citizenM global portfolio includes 37 open hotels, comprising 8,789 rooms, across more than 20 cities in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The brand’s current pipeline of two hotels totaling over 300 rooms is also anticipated to be added to Marriott’s portfolio.

“As travelers continue to seek innovative lodging offerings that blend technology with genuine, people-first hospitality, the citizenM brand is the perfect addition to our portfolio,” said Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International. “Marriott has proven success in growing select-service lifestyle offerings, including our AC, Moxy, and Aloft brands, and we look forward to accelerating citizenM’s global reach with our guests and Marriott Bonvoy members around the world.”

With the acquisition complete, Marriott will now begin the process of integrating the citizenM portfolio into its systems and platforms. Until citizenM properties are fully integrated, anticipated later this year, they will remain bookable on citizenM’s digital channels. Additionally, once integration is complete, citizenM will become a fully participating brand within the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program.

The citizenM brand, founded in 2008, caters to a growing demographic of value-conscious travelers looking for technology-driven accommodations with features like smart in-room design, indoor and outdoor common spaces with immersive artwork and local artifacts, living rooms that serve as collaborative workspaces, creative meeting rooms, grab-and-go food and beverage options, and rooftop decks.