Marriott Bonvoy Survey: 91 Percent of Americans Plan to Travel in 2026

BETHESDA, Maryland—A recent survey by Marriott Bonvoy found that 91 percent of Americans plan to travel in 2026, and nearly half (49 percent) said they want to travel more than they did in 2025. Two-thirds (67 percent) of participants said they’re prioritizing experiences such as travel over material purchases in 2026.

Americans are chasing deeper connections, immersive journeys, and a renewed sense of well-being when it comes to their 2026 travel goals; more than half (55 percent) of those surveyed said they hope to spend more time with loved ones, and many (46 percent) said they look forward to trying new dining experiences when traveling in the coming year. Carving out time to rest and recharge may also be a priority, as 57 percent said it was the most meaningful benefit they experience through travel. Nearby adventures and convenience are top of mind, with domestic road trips and local weekend getaways (44 percent each) topping 2026 travel wish lists.

“Many Americans are heading into the new year wanting to travel more than they did this past year, fueled by a desire for deeper connection, new discoveries, and more meaningful experiences. Marriott Bonvoy is uniquely positioned to help bring those plans to life,” said Mandy Gill, managing vice president, brands, marketing, and digital, U.S. and Canada at Marriott International.

In addition, the survey data showed that hotel loyalty programs are important, helping travelers turn their travel resolutions into reality. More than half (52 percent) of Americans are currently enrolled in at least one hotel loyalty program. Nearly half (49 percent) cited a smart way to save money on travel as one of the biggest benefits of hotel loyalty programs, and 80 percent say they believe the programs make it easier to turn travel desires into reality through perks such as free stays and upgrades. Millennials (ages 29-44) showed a strong commitment to their time away, with 70 percent saying they would rather give up dining out for six months than give up a vacation.