This fall, Marriott Bonvoy launched Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors, a digital platform that enables outdoor adventure travelers to discover and book their next trip based on both destination and activities at the locale. The platform connects users with over 450 hotels and 50,000 Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, as well as curated Tours & Activities that feature glamping, hiking, biking, snorkeling, surfing, fishing, and more. Examples include skiing Switzerland’s slopes from W Verbier, paddleboarding in Banff at Moxy, and diving in Belize near Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection.

With this new digital offering, Marriott Bonvoy is supporting a longstanding trend in the travel industry that has seen a recent surge. “There have always been dedicated outdoor enthusiasts who travel the world searching for the next adventure. We have known for a long time that this group of travelers is a very reliable group, and a group that we should cater to as a travel company,” Peggy Roe, chief customer officer, Marriott International, told LODGING. “It is no secret, however, that outdoor-focused travel saw a major uptick in recent years—and while some saw this as a trend, we have actually seen through our data that this represents a more permanent shift. Marriott Bonvoy member insights show that 75 percent of members took an outdoor trip in the past year, and 80 percent want to do more of it. Yet many travelers find these trips hard to plan: it can be tough to know where to go, what to do, or even where to stay, which often leads people to the same destinations.”

After identifying the hotels and Homes & Villas that would be featured on Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors, “we organized everything around seven passions: Ski, Hike, Bike, Paddle, Fish, Dive, and Surf, so travelers can search based on what they love to do, not just where they want to go,” Roe explained. “We also teamed up with Outside Interactive to include curated content right on the Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors platform—maps, guides, and expert tips that make it easier for travelers to discover and plan their perfect outdoor getaway.”

Inaugural Brands

Alongside the platform, Marriott recently unveiled its newest brand, the Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy, a portfolio of outdoor-focused, design-forward properties set in compelling natural surroundings. The two inaugural brands in the collection are Postcard Cabins and Trailborn Hotels. Creating an escape from daily life to connect with nature, Postcard Cabins offers more than 1,200 Scandinavian-inspired cabins across 29 U.S. locations, each situated just two hours from major cities. Trailborn Hotels currently includes Trailborn Grand Canyon, Trailborn Highlands (North Carolina), and Trailborn Surf & Sound (North Carolina), with more on the way next year.

Advertisement

“The brands and properties included in the new Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy set themselves apart through a combination of unique design and immediate access to the outdoors, while also containing all of the modern comforts and amenities that guests experience from hotels, such as electricity, running water, and a comfy bed,” Roe described. “Postcard Cabins offers a modern cabin experience with thoughtful design, private bathrooms, full kitchen, and plenty of space between each cabin, perfect for travelers looking for a peaceful retreat close to nature. Trailborn Hotels, on the other hand, bring boutique-style hospitality to iconic outdoor destinations like the Grand Canyon and the Blue Ridge Mountains, complete with locally inspired dining, curated experiences, and onsite teams who help guests make the most of their surroundings. Together, they represent just the beginning of how the Outdoor Collection will redefine what it means to stay outdoors, blending adventure, design, and loyalty all in one seamless experience.”

The brand is off to a strong start, engaging outdoor travelers this year with the Drop Pin Challenge in partnership with TV personality, filmmaker, and passionate outdoorsman Dylan Efron. A “treasure hunt” across 20 Outdoor Collection hotels in the United States and Canada, the promotion challenged travelers to find the right locations, head outside, and scan the code on each pin, with the first 50 eligible people earning 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.

Looking ahead, Roe said that the Outdoor Collection will “continue to grow globally, expanding to include a range of stays, from lodges and yurts to eco-retreats and unique nature escapes, all seamlessly integrated into the Marriott Bonvoy ecosystem of points, perks, and experiences.”