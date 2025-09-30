Industry NewsBrandsMarriott Bonvoy Launches New Collection Brand
Marriott Bonvoy Launches New Collection Brand

By LODGING Staff
Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors
Photo Credit: Marriott

BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott announced the launch of its newest brand, the Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy. The portfolio offers exclusively outdoor-focused stays set in destinations ranging from cabins in woodlands near National Parks to boutique hotels on cliffs’ edges. Every property in the Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy will combine access to nature alongside the needs that hotel guests expect, such as hot running water and dedicated restrooms.

Alongside the launch, Marriott introduced Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors, a new digital platform that enables travelers to discover and book their next trip based on where they want to go and what they want to do. Travelers can now search across 450+ hotels, 50,000 Homes & Villas, and curated Tours & Activities that offer access to popular outdoor activities.

“We built Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors to help people, whether that’s cresting a mountain trail, catching the perfect wave, or simply finding quiet under the stars,” said Peggy Roe, executive vice president and chief customer officer, Marriott International. “Travel is at its best when it speaks to who we are and what we love. It’s about reconnecting with yourself and the people you love in the places that inspire you most. With the new Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy, our curated Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and even playful activations like the Drop Pin Challenge with Dylan Efron, we’re not just offering places to stay, we’re opening doors to experiences that inspire, connect, and stay with you forever.”

The two inaugural brands of the Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy are Postcard Cabins and Trailborn Hotels. Postcard Cabins has over 1,200 design-forward cabins across 29 U.S. locations, offering guests Scandinavian-inspired interiors, private fire pits, and access to trails and lakes. Meanwhile, the Trailborn Hotels brand includes properties located in a range of destinations, including the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Grand Canyon, and Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. Each Trailborn stay blends architectural style with a sense of place, pairing curated food and beverage and tailored cultural programming with natural attractions.

Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors is also partnering with Outside Interactive to release a series of Marriott Bonvoy Moments designed to immerse guests in nature. Initial Moments include an adventure in Hawaii where guests hike along the Kauai coastline and kayak through Hanalei Bay. Additional Moments include kayaking experiences in the Maldives, snorkeling in Belize, and more.

