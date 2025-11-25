Marriott Bonvoy and AEG Renew Partnership

LOS ANGELES, California—AEG and Marriott Bonvoy announced a multiyear renewal of their global partnership. The collaboration began in 2013, and it has continued to evolve; it now reaches millions of fans across three continents. The renewed agreement builds on this success with enhanced international reach, a heightened focus on music, and a more connected fan journey made possible by new touchpoints across AXS—AEG’s global ticketing arm.

“Our relationship with AEG helps us meet our members where their passions live – on arena stages, festival grounds, and in the stands on game days,” said Peggy Roe, executive vice president and chief customer officer, Marriott International. “This renewal deepens our commitment to music while maintaining our presence across some of the biggest moments in sports and live entertainment. Together, we’re making these incredible experiences even more accessible and rewarding for our members worldwide.”

Brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, the agreement will see Marriott Bonvoy continue as the exclusive hotel and hotel-loyalty partner of flagship AEG venues, including Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, while maintaining its status as the official hotel and hotel-loyalty partner of The O2 in London, and Uber Arena in Berlin. The renewal also establishes Marriott Bonvoy as the exclusive hotel and hotel-loyalty partner of four AEG Presents music festivals, including Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival, All Points East, and Rock en Seine. Marriott Bonvoy will continue to offer members access to these festivals.

“Live entertainment is a universal language, and our partnership with Marriott Bonvoy allows us to meet fans wherever their journeys take them—whether that’s a championship game, a sold-out arena concert, or a festival halfway around the world,” said Nick Baker, president and chief operating officer, AEG Global Partnerships. “Credit to Erin Zinser and Georgina Iceton on our AEG Global Partnerships team, who led efforts with Tonia Constable, Head of Global Sponsorships and Experiences at Marriott International, to strategically align our global portfolio of teams, venues, festivals, and ticketing with Marriott’s trusted hospitality. Together, we’re making it easier for fans to turn unforgettable events into extraordinary travel experiences.”

As an official hotel and hotel-loyalty partner of AXS, Marriott Bonvoy will include all AXS ticketed events on its travel and experiences pages, connecting event browsing with travel planning in one experience for members. Similarly, fans purchasing tickets through AXS will see relevant hotel offers for nearby properties within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.