BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott International, Inc. announced that its licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings Inc. is no longer in effect due to Sonder’s default. As a result, Sonder is no longer affiliated with Marriott Bonvoy, and Sonder properties are not available for new bookings on Marriott’s channels.

Marriott’s immediate priority is supporting guests currently staying at Sonder properties and those with upcoming reservations. Marriott will contact guests who booked directly through Marriott channels, including marriott.com, the Marriott Bonvoy App, and Marriott’s worldwide reservation centers, to address their reservation and booking needs. Guests who booked through a third-party online travel agency should contact those organizations.

With the removal of the Sonder rooms from Marriott’s system, Marriott’s net rooms growth for 2025 is now expected to approach 4.5 percent. There are no changes to the rest of the outlook metrics that Marriott provided on November 4, 2025.