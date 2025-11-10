Industry NewsBrandsMarriott Announces Termination of Licensing Agreement With Sonder
Industry NewsBrands

Marriott Announces Termination of Licensing Agreement With Sonder

By LODGING Staff
hotel front desk with service bell stock

BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott International, Inc. announced that its licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings Inc. is no longer in effect due to Sonder’s default. As a result, Sonder is no longer affiliated with Marriott Bonvoy, and Sonder properties are not available for new bookings on Marriott’s channels.

Marriott’s immediate priority is supporting guests currently staying at Sonder properties and those with upcoming reservations. Marriott will contact guests who booked directly through Marriott channels, including marriott.com, the Marriott Bonvoy App, and Marriott’s worldwide reservation centers, to address their reservation and booking needs. Guests who booked through a third-party online travel agency should contact those organizations.

With the removal of the Sonder rooms from Marriott’s system, Marriott’s net rooms growth for 2025 is now expected to approach 4.5 percent. There are no changes to the rest of the outlook metrics that Marriott provided on November 4, 2025.

Previous article
Red Lion Inn & Suites Lemoore Opens
Next article
Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego Completes Seaport Tower and Debuts Renovated Meeting Spaces
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego
Design

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego Completes Seaport Tower and Debuts Renovated Meeting Spaces

LODGING Staff -
SAN DIEGO, California—Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego marked the completion of its 33-story Seaport Tower, the first of two towers undergoing a complete redesign...
Red Lion Inn & Suites Lemoore
Development

Red Lion Inn & Suites Lemoore Opens

LODGING Staff -
NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Red Lion Inn & Suites Lemoore in Lemoore, California. The 66-room, midscale exterior corridor hotel...
The Scoundrel, a Tribute Portfolio by Marriott
Development

Peachtree Receives USCIS Approval for The Scoundrel, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel

LODGING Staff -
ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group announced that it has received its I-956F approval from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency that oversees the...
Food and Beverage

A Bright Spot in 2025: F&B Revenues Rise Amid Overall Slowdown in Hotel Performance 

Robert Mandelbaum and Andrea Grigg -
U.S. hoteliers are struggling to increase revenues in 2025, as rooms revenue (the largest source of revenue for hotels) increased by just .8 percent...
Amber Chastain
Education and Training

Attention on Retention: Vision’s Gear Up Program ‘Graduate’ on the Benefits of Developing Employees Like Her 

Ellen Meyer -
What does it take to keep good help? That’s what LODGING asked a beneficiary of an approach to cultivating excellence and loyalty in hospitality...
DoubleTree by Hilton Boston-Andover
Design

DoubleTree by Hilton Boston-Andover Completes Renovation

LODGING Staff -
ANDOVER, Massachusetts—DoubleTree by Hilton Boston-Andover announced the completion of a $6 million transformation designed to update the guest experience from arrival to check-out. The...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego
Design

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego Completes Seaport Tower and Debuts Renovated...

LODGING Staff -
Red Lion Inn & Suites Lemoore
Development

Red Lion Inn & Suites Lemoore Opens

LODGING Staff -