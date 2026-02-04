BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott International announced that David Flueck, a 22-year veteran of the company who has played a significant role in the evolution of Marriott Bonvoy, will retire at the end of March to pursue a new opportunity aligned with his passion for the outdoors.

During his time with Marriott, Flueck, global officer, loyalty, cards & new businesses, helped grow Marriott Bonvoy into a leading travel loyalty program. Under his leadership, the program strengthened its value proposition for members, expanded its portfolio of partners and experiences, and delivered growth for the company and its hotel owners.

“David’s contributions to Marriott Bonvoy and our loyalty team have been significant and far‑reaching,” said Peggy Roe, executive vice president and chief customer officer. “His strategic vision, deep customer insight, and commitment to innovation have shaped a program that is beloved by millions of travelers around the world. We are grateful for his leadership and the legacy he leaves, and we wish him every success as he pursues his next chapter.”

Marriott has initiated a process to identify the next leader for its loyalty organization to ensure continued momentum and long‑term growth of the Marriott Bonvoy platform.