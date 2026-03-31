Marriott Announces Plans to Bring Lefay Into Its Portfolio

BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott International and the Leali family, founders of Lefay, announced their plans to enter into a joint venture to bring the luxury wellness hospitality brand Lefay into the Marriott portfolio. This collaboration combines Lefay’s approach to holistic wellbeing with Marriott’s scale. Lefay will be the first brand in Marriott’s portfolio dedicated exclusively to luxury wellness. The transaction is subject to customary approvals and closing conditions.

Founded in Italy in 2006 by Domenico Alcide and Liliana Leali, Lefay is known for its immersive resorts in natural settings and its proprietary Lefay SPA Method, which blends scientific research with holistic wellness traditions.

The Lefay portfolio includes two luxury resorts. Additionally, the brand’s pipeline includes three properties under development in Tuscany, Southern Italy, and the Swiss Alps. Lefay’s existing and pipeline resorts will operate under long-term hotel management agreements with the new joint venture, to which Lefay will contribute existing brand and intellectual property assets. The Italian real estate assets will continue to be held by the brand’s founders. Together, the parties intend to grow the brand around the world.

Each Lefay property is designed as an eco‑resort with expansive indoor‑outdoor spaces, sustainable materials, and wellness programs that integrate movement, nutrition, and preventative health. Guests may choose from à‑la‑carte treatments or structured multi‑day wellness programs.

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Statements From Leadership

“Marriott is thrilled to collaborate with the Leali family as we grow our luxury wellness portfolio,” said Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer, Marriott International. “Luxury is increasingly defined by wellbeing, purpose, and meaningful experiences. We are excited to introduce Lefay to our customers around the world and thoughtfully expand Marriott’s presence in the luxury wellness space.”

“Our family founded Lefay nearly twenty years ago with a clear vision: to create destinations where wellbeing, nature, and health come together authentically,” said Domenico Alcide and Liliana Leali, founders of Lefay. “We are deeply honored to begin this collaboration with Marriott and to further advance our vision of bringing the Lefay brand to the world.”

Enhancing Marriott’s Luxury Portfolio and Wellness Offerings

“Lefay represents a new expression of luxury, one that is wellness‑first, deeply experiential, and emotionally resonant,” said Tina Edmundson, president of luxury, Marriott International. “As guest expectations continue to evolve, our collaboration with Lefay will allow us to thoughtfully extend our luxury offerings into a space where wellbeing is not just an amenity, but the heart of the travel experience.”

“Lefay is proud to join Marriott’s Luxury Group, alongside some of the most prestigious hotel brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, EDITION, and The Luxury Collection,” said Alcide Leali, chief executive officer of Lefay. “Together, we are poised to accelerate the global expansion of the Lefay brand and further reinforce Lefay’s position as a leading name in luxury wellness hospitality.”