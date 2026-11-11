WINOOSKI, Vermont—Sugar House Hotel, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened its doors in Greater Burlington, Vermont. The property is Marriott International’s first hotel globally designed to achieve all-electric, net-zero energy operations and LEED Platinum certification.

“To me, great hospitality is about more than making someone feel welcome while they’re with us. It’s also about caring for the places guests and locals alike have come to experience and making sure those communities remain special for generations to come. What I love about Sugar House Hotel is how that sense of care is reflected in the experience itself, from the thoughtful design and materials to the way the hotel uses energy. It’s a wonderful example of how being mindful of our impact can be part of creating an even more meaningful stay for our guests,” said Peggy Roe, executive vice president and chief customer officer, Marriott International.

Property Details

As the first hotel in the mill city of Winooski, the property draws inspiration from Vermont’s maple sugarhouse traditions, local makers, and natural landscape. The property sits beside a 104-acre nature preserve and the Winooski River, steps from Winooski’s walkable downtown circle. Upon arrival, guests pass beneath a living roof planted with greenery atop the porte-cochère and MOSS entrance before entering the lobby. At check-in, guests are welcomed with a make-your-own maple creemee station.

The central lounge includes a 20,000-pound native Green Mountain Schist boulder hearth and a 20-foot indoor maple tree with a spiral staircase, which leads to a treehouse-inspired mezzanine library. The hotel’s 115 guestrooms, each named for a Vermont sugarhouse, include golden timber-paneled walls, custom glass-blown sconces, and works by local makers.

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Treetops Restaurant is the only rooftop restaurant and bar in the Greater Burlington area, pairing seasonal cuisine with floor-to-ceiling views and an outdoor terrace. Beneath the lobby’s central maple tree, MOSS Café + Bar serves as an all-day social hub. The space moves from morning coffee and locally baked maple pastries to deli fare, small bites, and seasonal cocktails.

Outside, a 180-foot wooden bridge connects the hotel directly to a 1.2-mile loop trail through Winooski Gorge Natural Area and nearby Salmon Hole fly-fishing waters. Planned guest programming includes wellness sessions, guided naturalist walks, and artisan workshops with local partners.

Sustainable Hospitality

Sustainable features are integrated throughout Sugar House Hotel, which operates entirely on electricity, including in its commercial kitchen, with no gas lines or fuel tanks serving the hotel. Rooftop solar panels are designed to generate roughly one-third of the building’s energy needs, while a geothermal well system provides heating and cooling and supports hot-water production. Water conservation measures include water-efficient plumbing fixtures, such as low-flow showerheads, while reclaimed materials include timbers from Vermont’s historic North Hero drawbridge that have been repurposed in the Treetops bar and elevator lobby tables.

The hotel will also offer eight electric-vehicle charging stations and an all-electric Volkswagen shuttle serving Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport and downtown Burlington. Sugar House Hotel was developed by Nedde Real Estate and Lodging Capital Partners and is operated by Fathom Companies.

“Our goal was to create a building that wasn’t just in Vermont, but of Vermont,” said Doug Nedde, principal of Nedde Real Estate. “The opening of Sugar House Hotel is the result of a talented local team, combining world-class environmental sustainability and embracing the culture and artisans of our community.”