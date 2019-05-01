On Monday, Marriott International announced Homes & Villas by Marriott International, a home rental initiative offering 2,000 premium and luxury homes located in over 100 destinations throughout the United States, Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America. When the company officially launches next week, members of Marriott Bonvoy are expected to be able to earn and redeem points at these homes.

“The launch of Homes & Villas by Marriott International reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation as consumer travel needs evolve,” said Stephanie Linnartz, Global Chief Commercial Officer, Marriott International. “What started out as a pilot a year ago is now a global offering, providing our guests with the space and amenities of a home backed by a trusted travel company, and the very best in loyalty benefits.”

Marriott’s expansion into home rentals was developed as a result of the 2018 pilot under the brand extension Tribute Portfolio Homes. Of the guests who booked a home during the pilot, which was only available in select European cities, nearly 90 percent were members of Marriott Bonvoy and over three-quarters were traveling for leisure with family and friends. During the pilot, the average guest stay was more than triple the typical hotel stay. These insights, along with Marriott’s commitment to providing travelers with unique and different accommodations including spacious homes with one or more bedrooms, large kitchens, in-unit laundry and more, played an important role in guiding the selection of luxury and premium homes, as well as the key leisure markets available at launch that complement the core offerings of Marriott’s hotel portfolio.

Advertisement

Luxury & Premium Offerings

The introduction of Homes & Villas by Marriott International adds nearly 40 new leisure destinations for Marriott Bonvoy members to earn and redeem points, including Sorrento, Italy and the Amalfi Coast, Italy; North Lake Tahoe, California; and St. Barts in the Caribbean.

Marriott is launching Homes & Villas by Marriott International with select property management companies that are already managing these homes. These trusted property management companies provide guests a professionally cleaned home with 24/7 support, high speed Wi-Fi, premium linens and amenities, and family-friendly conveniences upon request. At launch, the property management companies selected by Marriott include TurnKey Vacation Rentals, LaCure, Loyd & Townsend Rose, Veeve, London Residents Club as well as current hotel owners and operators like Mainsail Lodging, and Reserva Conchal. Over time, Marriott expects to introduce Homes & Villas by Marriott International in additional markets as well as increase the number of homes offered in these launch destinations.

“Our approach to home rentals allows us to curate an incredible collection of homes that deliver an elevated travel experience,” said Jennifer Hsieh, Vice President, Homes & Villas by Marriott International. “By working with a select group of professional management companies that understand and operate in this dynamic landscape, we are able to focus on what we do best – selecting a breadth of homes in inspiring destinations, setting standards for responsive service, and designing a seamless booking experience that helps our guests navigate an increasingly complex and uncertain set of home rental choices.”

Marriott Bonvoy

Members of Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of the travel program replacing Marriott Rewards, Starwood Preferred Guest, and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, will be able to earn and redeem points for every Homes & Villas by Marriott International stay.

Homes & Villas by Marriott International will be the setting for experiences exclusively available to members by using their points on Marriott Bonvoy Moments. This platform provides members with access to more than 8,000 exclusive experiences that tap into their passions for sports, music, culinary or the arts. The Moments developed in conjunction with Homes & Villas by Marriott International will amplify the memory-making events and activities that take place in homes around the world like game nights, gourmet cooking, backyard sports, BBQs and more. Additionally, through Marriott Bonvoy Tours & Activities, anyone can discover and book attraction tickets and tours in over 1,000 global destinations.