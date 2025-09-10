Marriott and Noble Investment Group Break Ground on 10th StudioRes Hotel

ATLANTA, Georgia—Noble Investment Group and Marriott International, Inc. announced their 10th groundbreaking together on a StudioRes hotel. This groundbreaking marks the continued expansion of Marriott’s new extended-stay brand.

With a functional design and an efficient, fast-to-market prototype, StudioRes is designed to meet the needs of today’s longer-stay guests, including professionals on assignment, relocating families, and mobile travelers.

“Breaking ground on our 10th StudioRes with Noble reflects both the rapid momentum of the brand and the strength of our two companies’ longstanding relationship over three decades,” said Noah Silverman, Marriott International global development officer, United States and Canada. “With both companies’ expertise in long-term accommodations and Marriott’s distribution channels and the power of our nearly 248 million Marriott Bonvoy members, we are confident StudioRes is uniquely positioned to generate customer demand at scale, drive performance, and sustain long-term growth.”

“Noble is institutionalizing one of the most resilient and undersupplied segments at the intersection of hospitality, mobility, and how people stay,” said Mit Shah, chief executive officer, Noble Investment Group. “We are scaling a branded platform to capture secular demand that has the ability to create stable cash flow and long-term value.”

The new groundbreaking follows the recent opening of the first StudioRes in Fort Myers, Florida, and reflects the brand’s expansion, with over 50 projects in the company’s signed pipeline, around half of which are currently under construction.