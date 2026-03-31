PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania—Marcus & Millichap published its 2026 Philadelphia Hospitality Investment Outlook Report.

“Philadelphia is benefiting from a rare alignment of demand drivers this year. When you combine global events with national celebrations, it creates real compression in the market, and that’s what’s pushing both occupancy and pricing higher,” said Tim Stephenson, managing director and market leader, Philadelphia.

Key findings include:

Approximately 600 rooms are expected to deliver in 2026, following a limited supply increase last year.

Occupancy is projected to rise to 64.9 percent, placing Philadelphia among the top markets for growth.

Average daily rate is forecast to reach $158.45, representing one of the strongest increases nationally.

RevPAR is expected to grow to $102.82, with gains driven by both occupancy and rate expansion.

Demand is being fueled by a dense lineup of major events, including global and national programming throughout the year.

“This momentum is translating into a compelling investment environment, with limited new supply and rising RevPAR reinforcing Philadelphia’s position as a top growth market in 2026,” Stephenson added.