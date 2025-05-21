PEARLAND, Texas—Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of Candlewood Suites Pearland, an IHG Hotel in Pearland, Texas. Skyler Cooper, senior vice president in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas office, marketed the property on behalf of the seller with support from Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of the Miller-Gomes Hotel Group of Marcus & Millichap. The buyer was procured by Cooper, Gomes and Miller.

The Candlewood Suites Pearland is a three-story, 76-room hotel near thoroughfares including State Highway 288, State Highway 35, and Interstate 45. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, and 24-hour market. Nearby demand drivers include NRG Park, which draws 5.5 million visitors annually, and the Texas Medical Center, the world’s largest medical complex.