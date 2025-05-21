Marcus & Millichap Facilitates Sale of Candlewood Suites Pearland

By
LODGING Staff
-
Candlewood Suites Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas—Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of Candlewood Suites Pearland, an IHG Hotel in Pearland, Texas. Skyler Cooper, senior vice president in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas office, marketed the property on behalf of the seller with support from Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of the Miller-Gomes Hotel Group of Marcus & Millichap. The buyer was procured by Cooper, Gomes and Miller.

The Candlewood Suites Pearland is a three-story, 76-room hotel near thoroughfares including State Highway 288, State Highway 35, and Interstate 45. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, and 24-hour market. Nearby demand drivers include NRG Park, which draws 5.5 million visitors annually, and the Texas Medical Center, the world’s largest medical complex.

Advertisement
Previous articleModus by PM Hotel Group Expands Lifestyle Portfolio Footprint
Next articleRenaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa Names Crescent New Manager
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR