ATHENS, Texas—Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of the 61-room Best Western Plus Royal Mountain Inn & Suites in Athens, Texas. Skyler Cooper, investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas office, exclusively marketed the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer.

The transaction received additional support from Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of the Miller-Gomes Hotel Team. The Best Western Plus Royal Mountain Inn & Suites includes a business center, outdoor pool, fitness center, guest laundry, breakfast area, and meeting space.