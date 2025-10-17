Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Spark by Hilton Birmingham Colonnade

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama—Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of Spark by Hilton Birmingham Colonnade, a 122-room hotel in Birmingham, Alabama, for $11 million.

“The property was recently converted from a Sonesta to a Spark and sold to a nonprofit with plans to redevelop it into veteran housing,” said Jack Davis, senior managing director of investments with Marcus & Millichap.

Davis, along with Marcus & Millichap’s Joce Messinger, Joseph Simpson, and Eric Webste,r represented the seller in association with Eddie Greenhalgh, the firm’s broker of record in Alabama.

The four-story hotel opened as a Spark by Hilton in the first quarter of 2025. The property sits on a 2.25-acre parcel and offers amenities including an indoor swimming pool, on-site market, complimentary breakfast, and renovated bathrooms.

The hotel is just off U.S. Highway 280 near The Summit Birmingham, the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, Regions Financial Corporation, and the new 9,000-seat Star Amphitheater.