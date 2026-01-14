Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Red Roof PLUS+ Hotel

HOUSTON, Texas—Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of a 120-room Red Roof PLUS+ hotel property in Houston, Texas.

Skyler Cooper, investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Park 10 Hospitality LLC, and procured the buyer, Shree Avdhoot Krupa of Texas, LLC (Ketan Rama). The transaction received additional support from Chris Gomes, Allan Miller, and Rajan Patel of the Miller-Gomes Hotel Team.

“We’re thrilled to complete this purchase in Houston,” said the buyers. “The process was seamless, and the opportunity checked all the boxes for us as we continue to grow our portfolio in Texas.”

Built in 1995, the three-story Red Roof PLUS+ hotel is situated just off Interstate 10 and half a mile from Highway 6. Amenities include a breakfast area, fitness center, and guest laundry facilities. The hotel is surrounded by demand drivers, including Topgolf, Memorial City Hall, and Houston Methodist West Hospital.