LAKEVILLE, Minnesota—Marcus & Millichap announced today the sale of a 117-room former Hampton Inn hotel in Lakeville, Minnesota. Built in 2019, the former hotel property is situated on 3.17 acres.

“To say this hotel had been in the spotlight the past few months is an understatement,” said Jon Ruzicka, senior managing director of investments. “It’s a beautiful hotel with a new owner in place that aims to recreate the hotel’s image and bring it back to its full operational potential.”

Ruzicka, Joseph Ferguson, Reed Gizinski, and Brock Banken, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Minneapolis office, facilitated the sale.