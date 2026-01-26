SARASOTA, Florida—Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of the 97-room Comfort Suites Sarasota Siesta Key in Sarasota, Florida.

“Given the strength of the Sarasota market, the quality of the property and the hotel’s historical operating performance, this sale generated more competitive activity than we’ve seen in years,” said Robert Hunter, senior managing director, Investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Fort Lauderdale office. “There were multiple aggressive bids to acquire the hotel above target pricing, despite turbulent year-over-year regional revenue trends following the impact of Hurricanes Helen and Milton, among other challenging factors. We view the sale as an encouraging data point for Florida’s hotel investment market.”

Hunter and Leo Reilly exclusively marketed the property on behalf of the seller, the original developer, and procured the buyer, an established owner-operator with a strong presence in Florida.

The three-story property was built in 2013 and sits on approximately 3.72 acres. Located minutes from Siesta Key Beach, the all-suites property offers amenities including complimentary breakfast, a business center, a fitness center, an outdoor heated pool, and meeting space.