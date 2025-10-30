ROCK HILL, South Carolina—Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of Comfort Suites Rock Hill – Manchester Meadows Area, a 71-room hotel in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

“The new investor purchased the hotel from the original developer. This will be the buyer’s first property in the area and plans to operate locally,” said Jack Davis, senior managing director of investments with Marcus & Millichap.

Davis, along with Marcus & Millichap’s Joce Messinger, Chase Dewese, and Milin Mehta, represented the seller and procured the buyer, both local private investors.

Built in 2008 and renovated in 2019, the four-story, 67,132-square-foot property is situated off Interstate 77. Amenities include complimentary breakfast, an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, and a 24-hour front desk. The hotel is near Carowinds Amusement Park, Rock Hill Galleria Mall, and a variety of dining and retail options, with access to Winthrop University and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.