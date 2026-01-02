SAINT ROSE, Louisiana—Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of the Comfort Inn New Orleans Airport South, a 68-room hotel in Saint Rose, Louisiana.

“The marketing process generated strong interest, resulting in six competitive offers,” said David Altman, managing director, Investments. “While several local buyers pursued the opportunity, the eventual purchaser was a group of out-of-state investors from Indiana, underscoring the broader appeal of this asset and the depth of demand for well-located airport hotels.”

David Altman and Jeff Halavacs, in association with Steve Greer, Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Louisiana, represented the seller, Siddiqui Enterprises LLC, and procured the buyer, NOLA Airport Hospitality LLC.

“The buyer identified a clear opportunity to create additional value through a renovation and a change in management,” said Jeff Halavacs, investment associate. “With strong underlying demand from the airport and surrounding industrial corridor, the asset offers meaningful upside beyond its in-place performance.”

Built in 2010, the three-story Comfort Inn is five miles from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. The hotel’s amenities include an airport shuttle, complimentary breakfast, fitness center, business center, and meeting facilities. The property is situated near James Business Park and Magnolia Movie Studios, with additional demand driven by nearby industrial and logistics employers.