Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Charlotte Hotel Property 

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina–Marcus & Millichap announced today the sale of Sonesta ES Suites Charlotte Arrowood, an extended-stay hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“This transaction was particularly meaningful, as it involved working with a nonprofit organization, who will reposition the property to provide affordable housing for veterans and their families,” said Chase Dewese, senior director investments. “This also demonstrates our team’s overall reach and creativity in working with nontraditional hotel ownership structures.” Dewese and Marcus & Millichap’s Jack Davis and Joce Messinger represented the private seller.

The property is located at 7925 Forest Pine Drive and sits on a 3.39-acre site just off Interstate 77, less than 10 minutes from Carowinds amusement park, a year-round regional attraction. The hotel features suite-style accommodations with fully equipped kitchens. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, convenience store, and complimentary breakfast.