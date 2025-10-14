CHARLESTON, South Carolina—Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of Tru by Hilton Charleston Ashley Phosphate, a 121-room hotel in North Charleston, South Carolina.

“Through our competitive marketing process, we procured multiple offers and ultimately uncovered an out-of-state 1031 exchange buyer with seller-favorable terms,” said Jack Davis, senior managing director of investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Charleston office.

Davis, along with Marcus & Millichap’s Chase Dewese, Joce Messinger, and Brenden DeLuke, represented the seller.

Built in 2020, the five-story, ADA-compliant property sits on a 2.77-acre parcel and includes amenities such as EV charging stations, an outdoor pool, and fitness and business centers. The property offers proximity to downtown Charleston, Charleston International Airport, Tanger Outlets, and several Fortune 500 employers.