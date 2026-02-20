THREE FORKS, Montana—Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of the Sacajawea Hotel, a 36-room hotel property in Three Forks, Montana.

“The Sacajawea Hotel is a unique asset with a significant food-and-beverage component, including the Sacajawea Bar and Pompey’s Grill, one of the premier steakhouses in the area, along with a well-established wedding and events venue,” said Huberth Marak, director investments. “Having worked with the seller for a number of years, we were able to strategically position the property and identify the right buyer. The buyer had recently sold another Montana asset through our team and was completing a 1031 exchange, making this an ideal opportunity to reinvest in a distinctive hospitality property.”

Marak, investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office, in association with Adam Christofferson, Marcus & Millichap’s Montana broker of record, marketed the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer. The transaction received additional support from Skyler Cooper, Chris Gomes, and Allan Miller of the Miller-Gomes Hotel Team.

Located in downtown Three Forks, the Sacajawea Hotel was originally built in 1910 and fully refurbished in 2010. Situated in Yellowstone Country, the property includes two full-service bars, meeting space, wedding venues, and Pompey’s Grill steakhouse.