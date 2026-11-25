STOUGHTON, Wisconsin—Marcus & Millichap announced today the sale of a 50-room Quality Inn & Suites hotel in Stoughton, Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin’s hospitality sector continues to show positive momentum, with increasing hotel revenues and rebounding room demand creating attractive opportunities for investors,” said Raj H. Patel, associate investments. “The Madison metropolitan area remains particularly appealing, supported by sustained growth, expanding commercial development and continued demand for well-located hospitality assets with operational upside.”

Patel, Jon Ruzicka, Joseph Ferguson and Reed Gizinski, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Minneapolis and Milwaukee offices, in association with Todd Lindblom, Marcus & Millichap’s Wisconsin broker of record, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer.

The Quality Inn & Suites was built in 1998 and has 50 guestrooms, including suites. The property has undergone extensive renovations, including updated guestrooms and bathrooms, new furniture packages, a remodeled two-story lobby, and improvements to the breakfast and meeting areas. Situated south of Madison, the hotel is near expanding retail, dining, and residential developments, including a mixed-use development under construction less than half a mile from the property.