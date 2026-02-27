Marcus & Millichap Announces Sale of Best Western Swiss Clock Inn

PECOS, Texas—Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of the 107-room Best Western Swiss Clock Inn in Pecos, Texas.

“It was a privilege to market and sell this iconic 107-room Best Western in Pecos on behalf of our seller after more than 45 years of dedicated family ownership,” said Allan Miller, senior managing director, investments.

Miller, investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Austin office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Catering of Central Texas, LLC, and procured the buyer, a private investor group with multiple other commercial assets in the West Texas region. The transaction received additional support from Chris Gomes of Miller-Gomes Hotel Team.

The property is a one-story, exterior-corridor hotel with access to Interstate 20 and Pecos Municipal Airport. The sale included the Alpine Lodge restaurant, Ol’ Barry’s Tavern, and The Villas, a 33-room manufactured housing community situated behind the hotel. Amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness, and business centers. The property serves demand generated by the region’s oil and gas industry, nearby medical facilities, and local event venues.

The Best Western Swiss Clock Inn & Alpine Lodge Restaurant marks the Miller-Gomes Hotel Team’s 34th successful transaction in the Permian Basin since 2010.