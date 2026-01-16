Marcus Hotels & Resorts Announces Opening of The Marc Hotel

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin—Marcus Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of The Marc Hotel, an independent 175-room hotel in downtown Milwaukee. Centrally located in the city, The Marc Hotel is connected to the Baird Center via a climate-controlled skywalk and situated steps from the city’s premier corporate offices, sports and entertainment venues, dining destinations, and nearby Marquette University.

“Driven by Marcus Hotels & Resorts’ longstanding commitment to excellence, The Marc Hotel’s prime location, well-appointed rooms, convenient workspaces, and adjacent restaurants and amenities will offer convention and other guests the comfort and convenience they crave,” said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “This is one of the busiest and most vibrant areas of the city, and we are pleased to offer our guests yet another compelling option to make the most out of their stay in Milwaukee.”

The hotel includes 175 guestrooms and suites and a connected, covered parking garage structure, and it provides access to the neighboring Hilton Milwaukee’s dining experiences and more than 34,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

At The Marc Hotel, standard rooms and suites include high-thread-count linens, a large workstation, and complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as a mini refrigerator and coffee maker. Bathrooms include marble countertops and mirrors with built-in lighting.

Advertisement

The Marc Hotel takes over the former west wing of the Hilton Milwaukee. Its name is a nod to Marcus Corporation’s history. In 1972, the former Schroeder Hotel was purchased by the company and renamed the Marc Plaza Hotel. Though it received a new name in 1995 under the Hilton flag, the Marc legacy returns 30 years later as the west wing reopens as The Marc Hotel.