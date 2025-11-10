Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego Completes Seaport Tower and Debuts Renovated Meeting Spaces

SAN DIEGO, California—Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego marked the completion of its 33-story Seaport Tower, the first of two towers undergoing a complete redesign as part of a two-year, property-wide renovation. The hotel has debuted a full tower of redesigned guestrooms and suites, meeting space upgrades, and a new third-floor pool experience, Coastline Pool & Lounge.

“Completing Seaport Tower marks a defining moment in our transformation, and we’re proud to bring this elevated level of design and hospitality to the San Diego market,” said Dena Roady, area vice president and general manager. “From reimagined accommodations to our renovated meeting spaces and new pool experience, every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to deliver the exceptional waterfront experience our guests deserve. We look forward to unveiling Harbor Tower next year and completing this vision.”

New Adults-Only Pool & Dining Experience

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego has introduced a third-floor adults-only Coastline Pool & Lounge that offers panoramic views across San Diego Bay toward Coronado. The retreat provides guests aged 21 and over with lounging areas and poolside service. An open-air dining concept opening in 2026 will offer fresh culinary offerings, flexible seating, and a menu that celebrates San Diego’s food scene.

Meeting & Event Spaces

Manchester Grand Hyatt has also completed extensive renovations to much of its meeting space portfolio, updating several areas within the hotel’s 300,000+ square feet of event space. Completed renovations include the Coronado Ballroom Foyer and Terrace, and Harbor Ballroom Foyer and Terrace. The upgraded venues include contemporary design, enhanced technology, and refined finishes.

Seaport Tower

The newly debuted Seaport Tower represents a refresh of its accommodations, with all guestrooms and suites fully redesigned in collaboration with Parker Torres Design. The updated accommodations include wood tones, coastal blue accents, and refined finishes.

The hotel now turns its attention to the renovation of the 40-story Harbor Tower, with completion targeted for summer 2026. The project will ultimately reach all 1,628 guestrooms and suites, multiple dining venues, including Top of the Hyatt, and continued enhancements to recreational areas throughout the property.