DALLAS, Texas – Makeready, a hotel, restaurant and retail operator, has announced the construction of Emeline, and have begun management operations for Halcyon in Denver. Emeline is scheduled to open in Charleston in 2020, and will feature a classic decor with historical touches.

In Cherry Creek, Denver’s submarket and shopping district, Makeready management operations for Halcyon are already underway. The hotel offers entertainment opportunities for guests with turntables in each room to play vinyl favorites and a “Gear Garage” stocked with Piaggio scooters and GoPro cameras.

“We love working with independent hotels and resorts that have a soul. And with Charleston as a beloved and culturally rich destination in the South, it’s an ideal market towelcome our next boutique hotel,” said Christine Magrann, Makeready COO.

Guests of Makeready hotels, restaurants and retail shops can expect to be offered a product line from regional artisans and makers, as well as other goods that reflect the personality of the brand and each hotel. These signature concepts will also come to bear in these new ventures.

