NEW YORK—Millennium Hotels and Resorts announced the opening of M Social Hotel New York Downtown following an extensive transformation and rebrand. The 569-room property offers views of the Hudson River and skyline, a dining experience at Beast & Butterflies, and versatile meeting spaces.

Designed by BHDM Design, the hotel’s interiors reinterpret the Financial District’s landmarks, including The Oculus and Charging Bull. The hotel’s layered curves and ribbed patterns draw inspiration from the movement of Lower Manhattan. Murals of the Charging Bull in guestrooms highlight the city as well. The design includes warm red and gold tones paired with dark woods and metallic finishes. Sustainability is integrated throughout the property, with LED lighting and eco-conscious materials ensuring the hotel remains as forward-thinking as the city it represents.

Kwek Leng Beng, executive chairman, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, said, “The opening of M Social New York Downtown marks another step forward in Millennium’s transformation journey. Guided by our vision of Growth, Entrepreneurial spirit, and Transformation (GET), we continue to shape brands that speak to the evolving aspirations of modern travelers.

“This new addition reflects our confidence in the future of travel and our long-term commitment to building distinctive experiences in the world’s most dynamic cities. As we expand across key global markets, Millennium remains focused on combining creativity with commercial strength to deliver hospitality that is bold, relevant, and future-ready.”

Kwek Eik Sheng, executive director, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, said, “M Social is where design and storytelling meet. Each property draws from the character of its city to create experiences that feel both personal and inspired. In New York Downtown, we’ve re-imagined the area’s raw, creative energy into a setting that invites discovery and social connection.

“From Singapore to Paris and soon Sunnyvale, every M Social hotel is a reflection of its neighborhood—distinctive in design, yet united by a shared creative spirit.”

Saurabh Prakash, interim chief operating officer and chief commercial officer, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, added, “The debut of M Social New York Downtown strengthens our presence in one of the world’s most competitive hospitality markets and underscores the brand’s strong commercial momentum. With robust performance across our global portfolio and exciting new openings ahead, M Social continues to drive Millennium’s lifestyle growth strategy. We are proud to deliver hotels that celebrate design, community, and the evolving spirit of modern travel.”

“We’re thrilled to officially welcome guests to M Social Downtown,” said Alex Spektor, managing director, M Social Hotel New York Downtown. “Our hotel is designed as an urban oasis, a place where travelers and locals can connect, unwind, and immerse themselves in the energy of Lower Manhattan.”

Beast & Butterflies

The property’s new signature restaurant, Beast & Butterflies, offers Spanish tapas with a Manhattan twist. The menu includes shared plates, Spanish wines, gin & tonics, and craft cocktails, and it can host both intimate dinners and group celebrations.

Guestrooms

The hotel includes 569 newly renovated rooms, including 98 suites. The rooms offer skyline and Hudson River views, workspaces, custom artwork, and sustainable amenities such as eco-friendly bath products and aluminum water bottles with refill stations on every floor.

Meeting and Event Spaces

M Social Downtown offers 3,550 square feet of meeting and event space across six rooms, accommodating up to 160 guests. The spaces provide 98-inch 4K displays, conferencing tools, and dynamic lighting.