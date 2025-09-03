Luminary Hotel & Co. Announces Rebranding of Signature Restaurant

FORT MYERS, Florida—Luminary Hotel & Co. announced the rebranding of its signature restaurant, formerly known as The Silver King Ocean Brasserie, to The Silver King Coastal Kitchen, which offers shareable tapas-style plates, entrées made with fresh, local ingredients, and a five-course chef’s tasting menu. The refreshed concept coincides with the hotel’s upcoming five-year anniversary.

“Fort Myers is a city shaped by exploration and storytelling, and we wanted The Silver King Coastal Kitchen to embody that same sense of adventure and connection,” said Joe Shurmur, general manager of Luminary Hotel & Co. “By introducing Mediterranean-inspired plates, an engaging chef’s counter, and curated experiences like our monthly dinner series, we’re creating a restaurant that stands proudly as a destination in its own right, where locals and travelers will want to return to again and again.”

The refreshed menu introduces Mediterranean-style small plates like Spanish Octopus, Gambas al Ajillo, and Red Snapper, alongside a curated wine list and handcrafted cocktails. The restaurant also offers its signature chef’s counter experience, where chef de cuisine Zach Geerson curates a seasonally changing five-course tasting menu.

“Our menu is moving in a fresh new direction, but the heart of The Silver King remains the same,” said chef Zach Geerson. “Our hallmarks of excellence, teamwork, communication, innovation, thoughtfulness, and passion are stronger than ever. Those values guide us every day, and they’ll continue to define the dining experience as we open this exciting new chapter.”

The restaurant’s King’s Table offers monthly themed menus with pairings inspired by celebrated food regions, with upcoming events, including Sake (Sept. 25), Scotland (Oct. 23). The Workshop Dinner Series, hosted in the hotel’s Culinary Theater, offers interactive themed dinners such as Oktoberfest (Sept. 10), Spooktacular (Oct. 8), Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11), and the Feast of Seven Fishes (Dec. 10).