LUMARA Resorts Launches As New Hospitality Brand

BRADENTON, Florida—LUMARA Resorts announced its official launch as a new hospitality brand focused on transforming independent boutique hotels into story-driven guest experiences. The company already includes more than 13 locations across five destinations and continues to expand.

With a growing development pipeline, LUMARA plans to continue expanding into new markets. Upcoming projects include AZUL Siesta Key, an 18-key boutique property that has undergone a full post-hurricane renovation and is scheduled to welcome guests in December 2025, with additional properties expected to be announced soon.

Founded in October 2025, LUMARA Resorts was created by a team of hoteliers with deep backgrounds in hospitality development, management, and operations. The vision behind the company is to give independent hotels a new life through design, guest experiences, and a sense of place.

“Every stay should feel like a story worth telling,” said Ekrem Tercanoglu, LUMARA vice president of hotels. “We created LUMARA Resorts to honor hotels that have character and bring them forward in a way that feels fresh and inspiring for today’s traveler.”

Each LUMARA property is inspired by its surrounding community and designed to bring the destination to life. The brand focuses on authentic experiences that highlight each location. The company is committed to thoughtful, creative environments paired with memorable service. Whether guests are traveling for leisure, a celebration, or business, the goal is to create experiences that stay with them long after they leave.