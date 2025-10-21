Loyalty Juggernaut Launches GRAVTY Agentic AI Compass

PALO ALTO, California—Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc. announced the launch of GRAVTY Agentic AI Compass, a multi-agent intelligence suite engineered to update how loyalty programs are run by supporting human analysts with decision-ready intelligence.

Built on Amazon Bedrock and powered by GRAVTY’s data fabric, Compass delivers proactive, explainable, and actionable insights at machine scale.

A Loyalty Analyst Powered by Agentic AI

Compass operates as a collective of AI agents that function like a team of analysts. Each agent serves a specific purpose—from program performance and strategic recommendations to sentiment analysis, anomaly detection, benchmarking, and offer testing. Together, they deliver proactive guidance, predictive insights, and prescriptive actions across engagement, economics, and experience.

“Loyalty leaders don’t need more dashboards—they need defensible decisions they can act on in real time,” said Dave Andreadakis, chief commercial officer at Loyalty Juggernaut. “Compass closes the gap between ‘we think’ and ‘we took action.'”

Compass performs parallel investigations, combining quantitative KPIs with qualitative sentiment signals. It simulates outcomes before execution, de-risks decisions, and ensures every recommendation is explainable, auditable, and aligned with enterprise governance.

“GRAVTY Compass redefines how enterprises manage loyalty—by augmenting teams with autonomous intelligence that learns, reasons, and acts in real time,” said Kalpak Shah, co-founder and chief technology officer at Loyalty Juggernaut. “It replaces static reporting with dynamic, agent-driven insight—empowering loyalty teams to move from observation to optimized action with unprecedented speed and confidence.”